TIAA Trust National Association Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 495,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,927,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 246,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 221,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 625,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,739,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 27,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.21.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $167.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.59. The company has a market cap of $483.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
