Todd Burdick Sells 21,960 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 21,960 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total transaction of C$288,334.80.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Todd Burdick sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.74, for a total transaction of C$234,800.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

PEY stock opened at C$13.08 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.23.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

