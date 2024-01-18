Todd Burdick Sells 21,960 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 21,960 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total transaction of C$288,334.80.
Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 7th, Todd Burdick sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.74, for a total transaction of C$234,800.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
PEY stock opened at C$13.08 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
