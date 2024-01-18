Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

TSE TXG opened at C$14.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$25.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$214.79 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 23.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3679853 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

