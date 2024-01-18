TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Position Cut by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,163 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $25,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

NYSE TTE opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $155.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

