Traders Purchase Large Volume of Truist Financial Call Options (NYSE:TFC)

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.87.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

