Tranquility Partners LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wit LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $234.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $330.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

