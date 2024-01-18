Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM) Insider Sells C$100,000.00 in Stock

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$100,000.00.

Trigon Metals Stock Performance

CVE:TM opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.82. Trigon Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Get Trigon Metals alerts:

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.