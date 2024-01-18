TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX opened at $0.36 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRX Gold in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

