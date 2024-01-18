Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 5.8%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 127,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 382,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TUYA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Tuya Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $993.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative net margin of 34.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 12.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 341,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 110,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth $92,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

