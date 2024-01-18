UBS Group Increases Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $60.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGA opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Magna International has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Magna International by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Magna International by 323.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 131.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

