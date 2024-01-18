UBS Group Upgrades Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $143.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visteon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Get Visteon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VC

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of VC opened at $117.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.71. Visteon has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $171.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.02 and its 200-day moving average is $132.37.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Visteon by 105.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.