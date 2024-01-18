Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($8.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.43) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($8.38). The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($8.39) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RARE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Shares of RARE opened at $43.44 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,862,000 after purchasing an additional 214,666 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 734,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

