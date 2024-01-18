United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $864.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,980,000 after purchasing an additional 108,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,128,000 after purchasing an additional 277,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,311,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after buying an additional 199,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

