UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Cut to $605.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Stephens from $615.00 to $605.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $524.94 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $485.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $536.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Robbins Farley bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

