UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $610.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $575.79.

UNH stock opened at $524.94 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $536.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $485.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $177,941,000 after buying an additional 2,877,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

