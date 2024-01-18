VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $176.86

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMHGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $176.86 and last traded at $176.00, with a volume of 3043987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.95.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.77.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

