VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $176.86

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $176.86 and last traded at $176.00, with a volume of 3043987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.95.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.77.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.