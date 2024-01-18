VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $176.86

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $176.86 and last traded at $176.00, with a volume of 3043987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.95.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.77.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
