Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Boosted by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,324,000 after buying an additional 167,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 336,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,804,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $479.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.01. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $327.64 and a 52 week high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

