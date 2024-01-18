Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $33,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

VONG opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

