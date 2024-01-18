Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by 5th Street Advisors LLC

5th Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 9.5% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $234.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.61 and its 200 day moving average is $222.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

