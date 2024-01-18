Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,991,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 14.5% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.57% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,697,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wit LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $234.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

