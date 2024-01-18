Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,928,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,985,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,557,000 after purchasing an additional 72,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,588,000 after purchasing an additional 491,888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.16. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

