Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 19,599 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 19,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $249,495.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,316,046 shares in the company, valued at $54,943,265.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, January 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 47,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $604,359.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 69,184 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $860,648.96.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 17,605 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $214,781.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 6,013 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $75,102.37.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 41,514 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $449.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.