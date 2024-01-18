Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $145.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

