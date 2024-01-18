Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 517,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,125,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,576 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,550,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,143,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 671,228 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $13,498,000. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.