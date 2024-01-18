Vermilion Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical volume of 1,572 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.06. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,550,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,143,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 671,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,498,000. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

