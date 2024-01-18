Victoria Gold Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Victoria Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Cormark also issued estimates for Victoria Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$105.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.50 million.

