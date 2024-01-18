Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Gregg Williams Buys 13,067 Shares

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams purchased 13,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $13,197.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 712,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,842.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Gregg Williams purchased 6,731 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $7,269.48.

On Thursday, January 4th, Gregg Williams bought 4,200 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,494.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Gregg Williams bought 3,548 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,583.48.

On Friday, December 22nd, Gregg Williams purchased 100 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Gregg Williams purchased 3,734 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $3,285.92.

On Monday, December 18th, Gregg Williams purchased 2,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,800.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Gregg Williams purchased 2,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $1,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Gregg Williams purchased 858 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $746.46.

On Monday, December 11th, Gregg Williams purchased 28,948 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $25,763.72.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Gregg Williams purchased 993 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $953.28.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ VANI opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical ( NASDAQ:VANI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivani Medical by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vivani Medical by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 118,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

