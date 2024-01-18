W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $19,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

NYSE:GWW opened at $839.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $814.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $754.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $544.95 and a 12 month high of $844.52.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

