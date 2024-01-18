Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of Warrior Met Coal worth $33,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,648,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $975,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $67.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.23%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

