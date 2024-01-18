Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director John C. Pope Sells 185 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

WM opened at $181.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $184.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.36.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,180,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

