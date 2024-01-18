Wedbush Weighs in on Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.43. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,044,000 after acquiring an additional 592,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after buying an additional 157,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,770,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,520,000 after buying an additional 112,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

