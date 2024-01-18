Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.
Global-e Online Stock Down 0.1 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 57.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
