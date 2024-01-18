Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.80

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.80 and traded as low as C$3.64. Westaim shares last traded at C$3.66, with a volume of 116,189 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Westaim from C$5.00 to C$5.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Westaim alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WED

Westaim Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 31.65, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$509.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.65.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.91 million. Westaim had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 93.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Westaim Co. will post 0.0658747 earnings per share for the current year.

Westaim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.