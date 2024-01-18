Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.80

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.80 and traded as low as C$3.64. Westaim shares last traded at C$3.66, with a volume of 116,189 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Westaim from C$5.00 to C$5.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Westaim Price Performance
Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.91 million. Westaim had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 93.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Westaim Co. will post 0.0658747 earnings per share for the current year.
Westaim Company Profile
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
