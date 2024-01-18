Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.1% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,152 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. Citigroup began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.