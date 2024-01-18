Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,263 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:GDO opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

