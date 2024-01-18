Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after buying an additional 1,931,325 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,758 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

