Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,711,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,365,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 47.5% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Western Digital by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

