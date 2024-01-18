Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.24

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.24 and traded as low as C$2.75. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 369,008 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Western Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$93.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.24.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.00 million. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Research analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1499094 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

