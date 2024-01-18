Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 441 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 441 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $20,788.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 921,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,461,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Willis Lease Finance Price Performance
WLFC stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $295.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Willis Lease Finance
- How to Invest in Esports
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.