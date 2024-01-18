Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 441 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 441 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $20,788.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 921,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,461,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WLFC stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $295.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

