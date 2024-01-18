Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.61

Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.61 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.52). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 21,008 shares trading hands.

Windar Photonics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.92. The company has a market cap of £28.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4,150.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,099.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get Windar Photonics alerts:

Insider Activity at Windar Photonics

In related news, insider Paul Hodges acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($30,538.24). 43.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Windar Photonics Company Profile

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.