Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Position Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,104 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.48% of Wintrust Financial worth $22,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 528,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after buying an additional 382,944 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $24,689,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,184 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

