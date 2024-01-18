Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.05 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

