Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Copa in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $16.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.07. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $15.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPA. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Copa stock opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.42. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 54.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 126.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Copa’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

