Zacks Research Comments on AbbVie Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the company will earn $11.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.21. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $162.05 on Thursday. AbbVie has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

