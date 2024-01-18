Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.43. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 29,641 shares changing hands.

Zoned Properties Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, operates, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It provides site identification, advisory, and brokerage services for the cannabis real estate sector. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

