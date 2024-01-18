ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.90

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 1416670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

