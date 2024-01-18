Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 10,290 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPH opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

