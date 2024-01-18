Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,763 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ATI were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ATI by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ATI by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.24. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. Analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

