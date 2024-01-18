Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,922 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,968,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

