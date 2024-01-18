Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,751 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Perrigo by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.73 and a beta of 0.73. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,180.44%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,040 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra bought 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,428 shares in the company, valued at $245,929.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

